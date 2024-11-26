Hayfield’s Hunter Simonson bound for Minot State Baseball
(ABC 6 News) — Hayfield Baseball player Hunter Simonson has signed with Minot State according to the Beavers’ social media. Simonson had 21 runs and 14 hits through 36 at-bats last season with slugging rate of .444 and a .389 batting average.