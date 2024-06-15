Hayfield’s Easton Fritcher transferring out of Minnesota Baseball

The former Prep of the Week played sparingly for the Golden Gophers program.

Led Hayfield to a State title in Baseball and back-to-back State titles in Basketball.

(ABC 6 News) — One of Southeast Minnesota’s more recent prep stars is in the transfer portal.

Hayfield native Easton Fritcher, who helped Vikings Baseball win a State championship, is looking for greener pastures after two years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Fritcher did not play at all this past season for the Gophers, he seldom saw the field during his freshman campaign with only 10 at-bats, 2 RBIs and 2 hits in 10 games.

Fritcher was a stellar pitcher during his time with Hayfield, boasting an 11-0 record and 1.55 ERA his junior year while also winning back-to-back state basketball titles as well.