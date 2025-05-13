Grizzlies take DC’s Brett Ludvigsen in NA3HL Draft

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Grizzlies made a splash in the NA3HL Draft on Friday, taking one of Southeast Minnesota’s top stars in the first round.

Dodge County standout Brett Ludvigsen will be donning Grizzly yellow and black after being chosen with the 29th overall pick on May 2.

Ludvigsen, a former Prep of the Week, scored 85 goals and added 117 assists through the entirety of his high school career.

In total, the Grizzlies selected five players while the Mason City Toros chose only one player in the whole draft.

Rochester Grizzlies

F Brett Ludvigsen, Dodge County Wildcats

F Andrew Brubakken, Bismarck Century HS (ND)

F Donovan Balek, Grand Forks HS (ND)

F Jack Starfield, Lakeville South HS

D Connor Neeser, Eden Prairie HS

Mason City Toros