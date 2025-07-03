Gopher 50 Race begins on Thursday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Deer Creek Speedway will be host to World of Outlaws Racing’s Gopher 50 competition on Thursday.

Fans will have a chance to witness a potential three-peat as Bobby Pierce comes into the race as a back-to-back champion. The grand prize is $50,000 awarded to the winner.

Pit gates open at 2:30 pm, followed by the grandstand gates at 3 PM and hot laps starting at 6:30 pm for all three days of the race.

There will be live entertainment, plus Saturday will also feature a fireworks show post-race.