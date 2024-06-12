Girls Wrestling coming to Dover-Eyota

Dover-Eyota to have girls wrestling program in 2024-25 school year.

(ABC 6 News) — Dover-Eyota will field its first-ever girls wrestling program starting this coming school year.

In a sport that continues to see growing numbers, Eagles wrestling will now provide a new opportunity for young ladies in the area.

The MSHSL wrapped up its second season of sanctioned girls wrestling, crowning multiple state champions, including Pine Island’s Lauren Elsmore last winter.