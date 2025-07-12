Gearing Up For Spring Creek National

(ABC 6 News) — One more day to go before the annual Spring Creek National on Saturday.

In one of the biggest days in Millville for the entire year, some of the best motocross riders nationwide are heading to The Valley.

Fans watched bikers grab a few practice laps on Friday afternoon, with Millville’s own Jeremy Martin set to be the Grand Marshal. Martin will also be racing for the final time at Spring Creek on Saturday.

Besides Martin, there are a few local competitors to root for, including Rochester’s Henry Miller, who is certainly familiar with the track as well. But it’s going to take more than experience. to both get and stay ahead of the pack.

“You can’t get stuck in the middle of the pack because you can’t expect just to pass by every single one of these guys,” Miller said. Everyone is fast out there, you know? Get off that gate, get up front early and just ride my race and ride how I know how I can, you know? I’ve done so many laps around this facility that it’s pretty natural.”

There’s also Pine Island’s Gavin Tilford and Glenville’s Brandon Espe-Tiegs, the latter in his second national tour. Espe-Tiegs practically grew up on Spring Creek, circling the track in years past. The rush of the crowd and the revving of the motor still never get old for him.

“Yeah, it’s crazy being able to — it’s just something you get in your stomach every time you line up, it’s just something you can never replicate,” Espe-Tiegs noted. “No matter if you’re going skydiving or anything, you can’t ever replicate that. And it’s just something that’s just — it’s an adrenaline rush that you can’t ever — you don’t ever want to get rid of.”

The Spring Creek National starts at 1:15 PM on Saturday in Millville.