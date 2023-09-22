Fillmore Central not running from the target on its back, but embracing it

(ABC 6 News) — The (3-0) Fillmore Central Falcons will host longtime rival (0-3) Rushford-Peterson in the latest ABC 6 Game of the Week.

The Falcons say they understand as reigning section champions they will get the team’s best shot every time they take the field. Several Falcons players say they are not underestimating the Trojans despite a winless record thus far. They expect the intensity and energy to be high.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.