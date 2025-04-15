Fans in Rochester watch to see if Alyssa Ustby gets drafted into WNBA

Jose Solis KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Fans at Tavern 22 in Rochester watched through the WNBA to see if Alyssa Ustby would join Paige Bueckers as a fellow Minnesota drafted.

However, unlike Bueckers, the former Lourdes Eagle’s name was never called, but in speaking to Alyssa’s father, Todd, he feels that his daughter still has a chance at undrafted workouts.

“We’re very proud because she had a great career at UNC and we’re very proud,” Todd said. “And anything extra than this, than the five years of college is a bonus. So, if she wants to pursue this and keep living her dream, I think she will. And someday you’ll see her with a WNBA jersey on.”

Ustby was a three-time All-State selection with Lourdes before finishing her North Carolina career as a 4x All-ACC selection and UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds.