Extra Year Pays Off for “The Six”: RCTC women’s basketball’s excellence culminates with national championship
(ABC 6 News) – The RCTC Yellowjackets women’s basketball team captured their first national championship since 2009, when they defeated Minnesota West 73-53 Saturday night. It was redemption for a team that finished in third place in the national tournament the previous season, and validation for 6 players who returned for a third year (due to a COVID pandemic loophole): Olivia Christianson, Ravyn Miles, Myia Ruzek, Kassidy Broadwater, Kandace Sikkink and Lexi Hugeback.