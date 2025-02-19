Dodge County Girls Hockey gets send-off ahead of State Tournament

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Dodge County Wildcats Girls Hockey got a send-off Tuesday ahead of their start in the State Tournament.

The Wildcats have unfinished business to take care of following last year’s loss in the Class A Championship.

Dodge County plays against River Lakes on Wednesday at 7 PM at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.