Dodge County Girls Hockey blanks Hastings in Jeremy Gunderson’s 500th game as coach, 6-0
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Hastings versus Dodge County Girls Hockey highlights on Thursday, January 23. Wildcats head coach Jeremy Gunderson coached his 500th game in the process. His daughter, Emily, spoke on the milestone mark.