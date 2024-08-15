Countdown to Kickoff: Southland Rebels

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Southland Rebels were more than what their 4-5 record stated last season.

Coach J.J. Galle’s crew plays in perhaps the most competitive section in Southeast Minnesota and despite some strong senior turnover, the returners are ready to prove they can finish the job against the best around.