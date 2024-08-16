Countdown to Kickoff: Mayo Spartans

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Mayo Spartans are set to face another daunting schedule of Class 6A football in Minnesota.

A slew of seniors graduated from last season, as returners Isaiah Beale and Calder Sheehan look to fill in the gaps and lead their younger Spartan teammates into battle.