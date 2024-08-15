Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Countdown to Kickoff preview with the Century Panthers who aim to reap the rewards of their offseason conditioning. The Panthers face quality competition in Class 5A but the players and the staff feel very confident about how the offseason has panned out for Century.