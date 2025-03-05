Clear Lake Boys Basketball receives top slot in Class 3A State Tournament

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Clear Lake Boys Basketball has finally returned to the Iowa State Tournament and will enter with top billing in Des Moines.

The Class 3A Tournament begins on Monday, March 10 as the #1 Lions host the eighth-seed, Central DeWitt, at Wells Fargo Arena at 5:30 PM.

Clear Lake defeated Solon in the 3A-3 Substate Championship Monday night to advance to State, the Lions’ first substate title win since the 2020-21 season.