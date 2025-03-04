Chatfield Wrestling head coach named MWCA Class A Coach of the Year second time in a row

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Chatfield Wrestling may not have won the state title this year, but for the second season in a row, the man in charge is still the best coach around.

Matt Mauseth of the Gophers has been named the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Class A Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Mauseth led Chatfield back to the Class A Championship following another dominant campaign. He also now has a two-time individual champ in Carson Rowland, who claimed the 157-LB State Title this past Saturday.