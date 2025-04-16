Chateau Speedway partners with the HSRA for high school races

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The High School Racing Association has released the following press release regarding its partnership with Chateau Speedway:

Chateau Speedway and the High School Racing Association (HSRA) series are excited to

announce their partnership for the 2025 race season. Chateau becomes the first Minnesota race track to

partner with HSRA.

Chateau is a 1/3 mile, gumbo clay, semi-banked oval short track located in Lansing, Minnesota near Austin.

“We’re excited to be branching into Minnesota with HSRA,” said HSRA Series Director Jonathan Eckelberg.

“There is a ton of untapped potential around Chateau and across the state. We have a lot of buzz and

excitement already developing for high school racing at Chateau!”

Chateau Speedway has added HSRA to the following 2025 Friday race nights, where high school students

will have the chance to compete against their classmates and rival schools!. Racing begins at 7:45 p.m.

June 13

July 25

August 15

“We’re excited to invite high school students to compete under the lights at Chateau Speedway this season,” said Chateau Speedway owner, Mark Wytaske. “Our goal is to get area high school students and schools involved in motorsports and see them out at the track!”

The HSRA features American Production six-cylinder stock cars with required safety enhancements.

Students entering their freshman year of high school, current high school students as well as those just

graduating from high school, with a minimum age of 14 and maximum age of 19 are eligible to compete.

A complete set of rules and regulations can be found on the official HSRA website at highschoolracing.org.