Bruins & Bulls NAHL Showcase schedule all set
(ABC 6 News) — The annual NAHL Showcase will feature both the Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls taking on teams from across the league out in Blaine September 25-28.
Austin Bruins
- Vs. Elmira Aviators 9/25
- Vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings 9/26
- Vs. New Mexico Ice Wolves 9/28
North Iowa Bulls
- Vs. Janesville Jets 9/25
- Vs. Oklahoma Warriors 9/26
- Vs. Corpus Christi IceRays 9/28