Bruins and Bulls release schedules for 2025-26 season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls have released their 2025-26 schedules for the upcoming NAHL season.

Austin will start by hosting the new Robertson Cup Champions, the Bismarck Bobcats, while North Iowa visits the Minot Minotauros on September 19 and 20.

Both the Bruins and Bulls will also play four games in a row against each other on October 3-4, plus the 10-11.