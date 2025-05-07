Bruins and Bulls players drafted into the USHL
(ABC 6 News) — Several players from the Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls were drafted into the USHL on Tuesday. Below is a list of all players selected
Austin Bruins
- Ryan Lund –> Tri-City Storm
- Luc Malkhassian –> Lincoln Stars
- Nathan Williams –> Dubuque Fighting Saints
North Iowa Bulls
- Kash Crawford –> Fargo Force
- Isaiah Castro –> Lincoln Stars