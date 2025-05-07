Bruins and Bulls players drafted into the USHL

Jose Solis KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Several players from the Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls were drafted into the USHL on Tuesday. Below is a list of all players selected

Austin Bruins

  • Ryan Lund –> Tri-City Storm
  • Luc Malkhassian –> Lincoln Stars
  • Nathan Williams –> Dubuque Fighting Saints

North Iowa Bulls

  • Kash Crawford –> Fargo Force
  • Isaiah Castro –> Lincoln Stars