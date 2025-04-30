Bruins advance to Central Division Finals after Game 5 win
(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Bruins’ reverse sweep was completed Monday following their 5-1 over the Minot Minotauros at home. The Bruins will begin a best-of-five series against the Bismarck Bobcats in the Central Division Finals. Game 1 is this Friday in Bismarck. Austin will host at least Game 3 on May 9.