Austin hires new Gymnastics head coach

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Gymnastics has hired a new head coach in Amy Bickler, who is returning to her alma mater to take the reins.

As a gymnast for the Packers, she qualified for state three times and in her senior year, won a state championship in the floor routine.

Bickler previously served as the team gym lead at the Austin YMCA and also has several years of judging experience with the MSHSL.

Bickler said an official release, “I am honored to lead this journey and can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together.”