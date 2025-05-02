Austin hires David Bahr as Girls Soccer head coach

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Public Schools has hired David Bahr as the new head coach of Packers Girls Soccer, announced on Thursday, May 1. Below is an official statement from APS:

Austin Public Schools is proud to announce the hiring of David Bahr as the new Head Coach of the Packers Girls Soccer Program. With an unparalleled coaching résumé and a lifetime of dedication to the sport, Coach Bahr brings over three decades of experience, leadership, and player development to the Austin sidelines.

Coach Bahr’s coaching journey spans high school, youth, and club soccer—most recently serving as the Head Boys Soccer Coach at Byron High School from 2018 to 2024, where he led the program to new heights including a Section 1AA Championship and State Tournament appearance in 2021. He holds a combined high school varsity coaching record of 222-247-33 and has been recognized multiple times as Section and State Coach of the Year.

From 2001–2009, Bahr led the Mayo High School girls’ varsity team to two conference championships and earned five National Academic Team Awards. His tenure with Kasson-Mantorville Boys Soccer from 2010–2015 saw the program achieve its most successful run in school history, culminating in Bahr being named Minnesota State Coach of the Year in 2015.

An educator and lifelong learner, Coach Bahr holds a Master of Science degree in Biology from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. He has amassed over 75 soccer-specific certifications, including the USSF National “B” License and United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma. His professional development includes extensive training in tactical periodization, goalkeeper performance, team culture, mental performance, and youth development.

Outside of coaching, Bahr served in the Army National Guard as a Medical Corpsman and has been deeply involved in volunteer work across multiple youth sport boards and community soccer initiatives for more than 30 years. His coaching philosophy emphasizes character, leadership, tactical intelligence, and academic excellence.

“Coach Bahr’s experience, passion for the game, and commitment to student-athlete development stood out clearly in our search process,” said Katie Carter, AHS Activities Director. “He brings a rare combination of deep tactical knowledge, program-building experience, and a genuine heart for mentorship. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Austin Athletics family.”

Coach Bahr and his wife, Mo, have been married for 50 years and reside in Rochester. They have two children, Max and Molly. When not coaching, you can often find Coach Bahr on the pitch playing in adult pickup games or volunteering with high school athletes through RUSH Soccer and the Minnesota Dutch Lions WPSL team.

“I am very excited to get back to coaching High School Girls, after spending the last 15 years coaching High School Boys. Austin provides the perfect home with great School Administrators, first class facilities and a great fan base. All the ingredients to develop a top-notch program. I can’t wait to get started,” expressed Bahr.

Please join us in welcoming Coach David Bahr to Austin as he leads the next chapter of Packers Girls Soccer!

For more information on Austin Public Schools, please visit https://austin.k12.mn.us.