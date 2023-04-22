Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak commits to SMSU Men’s Basketball

The senior Athletic surpassed the 2,000-point mark this past season.

(ABC 6 News) — Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak will head to Southwest Minnesota State, joining the Mustangs out in Marshall. Koak left quite the impact with Athletics Boys Basketball, having played on the team since 8th grade, he wrapped up his senior campaign by reaching the 2,000 career point mark.

Koak won’t be the only local kid there as he’ll join PEM’s Aeron Stevens who is also committed to the Mustangs. Byron native Jakob Braaten is currently on the team, he’ll be a redshirt sophomore next season.