Austin Bruins select hometown player during Futures Draft

(ABC 6 News) — The first-ever NAHL Futures Draft was Tuesday afternoon, with both the Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls granted two picks each.

The purpose of the Futures Draft is to help 16-year-old hockey players get early playing time for the benefit of their overall careers.

Austin Bruins used one of their two picks on a homegrown standout, Spamtown’s very own Kade Overocker. During the previous prep season, Overocker logged 11 goals and 14 assists across 27 games for the Austin Packers boys hockey team.

The Bruins also chose Houston Smith, a forward from the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies, a AAA club in Troy, Michigan.

The Bulls took two defensemen with their selections, the first being Jasper Spears from Okanagan AAA in the Denver area. The second was Landon Netzky from Team Illinois, a development club outside of Chicago.