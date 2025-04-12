Austin Bruins clich home ice for playoffs in 3-1 win over Mallards
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights of the Minnesota Mallards versus the Austin Bruins on Friday, April 11.
The victory ensures that Austin will be the second seed in the Central Division playoffs and will have home-ice advantage for their first series. Bruins player Luc Malkhassian also set a Bruins record with his 50th single-season assist.