APS pushes to dissolve and create certain co-ops, awaiting MSHSL approval

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, as part of its latest meeting, the Austin Public Schools board passed a motion to dissolve the co-op programs of boys and girls soccer, plus girls tennis. Conversely, APS is also pushing to form co-ops for gymnastics and boys golf.

Austin shares or would share a co-op with Pacelli Catholic Schools in both situations as they now await approval from the Minnesota High School League.