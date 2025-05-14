Albert Lea Wrestling hires Preston Nelson as new head coach

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Tigers announced Tuesday they have hired Preston Nelson as the new wrestling head coach.

Nelson succeeds Tyler Vogt, who left his position with the team in the spring after leading the Tigers to back-to-back State tournament appearances.

A meet-and-greet with Nelson will occur at the Wedgewood Ballroom in Albert Lea on May 17.