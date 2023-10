(ABC 6 News) — The final ABC 6 Game of the Week for the 2023 Sports Zone season will be a Mower County, 9-man rivalry game pitting the LeRoy-Ostrander Cardinals versus the Grand Meadow Superlarks.

The Cardinals have not beaten Grand Meadow in the regular season since 2019, and even though they enter Wednesday’s matchup as heavy favorites, they are not underestimating their opponent.