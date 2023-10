(ABC 6 News) — The (2-3) John Marshall Rockets will travel crosstown to face the (1-4) Century Panthers in the ABC 6 Game of the Week on October 6, 2023.

The Rockets continue to progress under second-year head coach Kyle Riggott, who will coach against his former school. The team says while they expect there to be a lot of fanfare and talk about this contest, they are treating it as any other road game.