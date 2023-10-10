ABC 6 GOTW Preview: Dover-Eyota looks to pull off another late-season upset

(ABC 6 News) — The (3-3) Dover-Eyota Eagles face a tall task when they go on the road to face the Chatfield Gophers, the back-to-back reigning Section 1AA champions, in the ABC 6 Game of the Week for October 13. Chatfield is coming off its first regular season loss since 2021. The Eagles know Chatfield will be extra motivated to get back on track in front of its home fans.

It was around mid-October of 2022 when the Eagles pulled off one of the upsets of the season, defeating the Goodhue Wildcats, who were 4-2 and one of the top teams in the section. The Eagles say they believe they have the capabilities to pull off an upset again.