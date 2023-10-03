A former P.O.T.W once thought to be done with soccer, McKenna Baker now shining with RCTC

(ABC 6 News) — It’s not uncommon for high school to be the end for student-athletes. Around October 2022, when Jordan Nowicki and McKenna Baker were co-Prep of the Week, they indicated their time at Century would be their final time playing soccer.

Nowicki followed through and did not pursue soccer in college. Baker almost did as well but had second thoughts.

“I’ve played soccer my whole life since I was two years old,” Baker said. “I didn’t want to stop, and I know I can go farther in life with soccer, with higher levels, so I decided to just keep going.”

Baker finished her time at Century HS as one of the program’s most decorated soccer players, scoring 25 goals and 28 assists in 32 games, notching Big 9 All-Conference honors, among other accolades.

When she decided to keep playing soccer, she chose to stay home in Rochester and play for RCTC, the reigning XIII champions.

“On our timeline, it wasn’t that late,” RCTC women’s soccer head coach Bryan Weiss said. “On the NCAA timeline, it would’ve been late. For us, we got her in early, knew she was going to be part of the squad.”

Baker says she picked RCTC to get her general studies while staying at home and saving money. She’s had to play a different position than what she played in high school. She play’s center defense, starting most halves on defense, before switching to offense in the second half.

“She came in saying she was willing to play any position,” Weiss said. “You may not want to tell your college coach that because we’ll make you do it. It’s pretty common for high school players to not play in what they thought was there preferred position when they get to the next level.”

Baker says the team has helped make the transition easy. Through nine games, she has 7 goals and 8 assists and has notched NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Baker says the transition from high school to college has been seamless on the field and off.

“It feels like luxury. I love meeting new people. These teammates are like my sisters almost. Same with coach… it’s family.”

“McKenna is always there right,” Weiss said. “She’s always at team bonding and social events and practices. We try to do a lot so they do get to know each other because it’s a short season, but it’s kind of a long season, too, because you’re going through so much together. She’s been a good part of that.”

Baker does not plan to stop at RCTC. She has her sights on playing college soccer at the next level and has her eyes on playing Division 1, preferably next season.