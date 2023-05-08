3-on-3 basketball league tips off in Harmony

(ABC 6 News) — The Harmony Rucker League kicked off its third season in Fillmore County, MN. The 3-on-3 basketball league season consists of several teams with players aged 14 to 32. About 2 to 3 games are played each Sunday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the basketball court next to the Fillmore Central Falcons’ football stadium.

Organizers say there will be an all-star game in the middle season, and they will have a playoff with an end-of-season champion. You can follow the league on Instagram for the latest updates.