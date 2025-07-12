2025 NAHL Showcase schedule released

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The 2025 NAHL Showcase will take place in Blaine once again as the Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls will face off against several teams across the league.

Both teams will play three games each, with Austi facing the Janesville Jets, Maine Nordiques and the Minnesota Wilderness. The Bulls will take on the Springfield Jr. Blues, Amarillo Wranglers and the Elmira Aviators.

The Showcase runs from September 24-27 and all games can be seen on NAHLTV.