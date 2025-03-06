2025-26 IHSAA Football District Assignments
(ABC 6 News) — The IHSAA released its football district assignments for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as part of its 2-year cycle process.
Class 4A – District 2
Cedar Rapids Washington
Decorah
Mason City
Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock
Xavier
Class 3A – District 2
Benton Community
Charles City
Clear Lake
Independence
Iowa Falls-Alden
West Delaware
Class 2A – District 3
Crestwood
Forest City
New Hampton
North Fayette Valley
Osage
Waukon
Class 1A – District 3
Central Springs
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Eagle Grove
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Grundy Center
South Hardin
Class A – District 2
AGWSR
BCLUW
Belmond-Klemme
Lake Mills
Newman Catholic
West Fork
West Hancock
Class A – District 3
Clayton Ridge
Nashua-Plainfield
North Butler
Postville
St. Ansgar
South Winneshiek
Starmont
Class 8-Player District 2
Bishop Garrigan
North Iowa
North Union
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
West Bend-Mallard