2023 Pigskin Preview: Pine Island looks to be latest team to go from winless to winning team in one year

(ABC 6 News) — In 2022, the Pine Island Panthers went winless. For head coach Mitchel Schiltz, who was in his first year, the season quickly became about guys adjusting to him and his system. Going into year 2, the Panthers expect to be more formidable as they return most of their team.

Pine Island opens its season at home against the back-to-back Section 1AA champions, the Chatfield Gophers on Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.