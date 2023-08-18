2023 Pigskin Preview: Lourdes Eagles look to keep making strides following a season ended in playoff heartbreak

(ABC 6 News) — In 2022, the Lourdes Eagles pulled off quite the season-to-season turnaround, going from 4-6 in 2021 to 7-2 and claiming the Southeast Red regular season crown.

The Eagles’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion in the section semifinals, losing to P.E.M on a late touchdown, but the team has used that result as fuel.

Adam Sellner returns as the starting quarterback. The rising senior filled more of a ‘game manager’ role at quarterback for the Eagles last season, but with several key players departing, he’s expected to take a bigger role on the offense.

Head coach Mike Kesler expects the defense to be stout again. Last season the unit allowed the fewest points per game of any team in Section 1AAA.

The Eagles will open the season on the road vs. Section 1A’s Dover-Eyota on September 1 at 7 pm.