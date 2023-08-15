2023 Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Rockets look to continue gelling and silence the naysayers

(ABC 6 News) — The John Marshall Rockets look to take the next step in year 2 of the Kyle Riggott era. The team failed to win a game in year one, but players chalk that up to simply laying the foundation. With every passing week, players began to gel and bought into Riggott’s system and culture.

The Rockets’ staple is speed on both sides of the ball, and they hope amping it up will translate to wins. Players say they trust each other and have to hold one another accountable if they want to be a contender in Section 1AAAAA. The Rockets open up the season at home against Apple Valley on September 1st.