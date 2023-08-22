2023 Pigskin Preview: Grand Meadow Superlarks keying in on speed and agility in wide-open Section 1 9-Man

(ABC 6 News) — For the past three Grand Meadow football seasons, the team has lost in the section tournament to the team that went on to play for a state championship. As head coach Josh Bain enters his second season, he’s more comfortable after taking over for legendary coach Gary Sloan, who occupied the role for several decades.

Grand Meadow opens the season at home against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Friday, September 1 at 7 pm.