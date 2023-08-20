2023 Pigskin Preview: Forest City Indians looking to keep its foot on the gas with new head coach

(ABC 6 News) — The Forest City Indians started their 2022 season hot with a 46-6 victory over Lake Mills, before losing six games in a row by an average margin of 26.5 points. They then won their final two games by an average margin of 36 points.

The Indians will look to continue that end-of-season momentum with a new man at the helm. Tom Clarey, has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach, serving most recently as the defensive coordinator. He now will be the head coach.

Forest City’s first regular season game will be on the road vs. Clear Lake on Friday, August 25 at 7 pm.