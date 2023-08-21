2023 Pigskin Preview: Austin Packers low on seniors but excited for challenges of a new section

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Packers are experiencing more shake-ups than usual going into a new football season.

The Packers moved down to Class 4A, meaning for the first time in years they will not play long-time Big 9 rivals, Century, John Marshall, Mayo, or Albert Lea. From an upperclassmen standpoint, the team’s numbers are down. Head coach Ed Schmitt says about 66 people signed up to play, and the team is looking for more depth after graduating 22 seniors the season prior.

Schmitt says he is happy about the Packers underclassmen and with a new slate of challengers, there’s an opportunity to flip the script after a 2-7 finish in 2022.

The Packers begin the new season in Section 1AAAA with a home contest against Watertown Mayer on Friday, September 1 at 7 pm.