15 Years of Bruins Hockey

(ABC 6 News) — One season of hockey can fill a chapter book with memories. Fifteen seasons and you’ll need a phone book.

“The crowds every year just get bigger, more impactful, get louder get rowdier,” Chris Sower, a fan celebrating 15 years with his partner Angel, said.

“They like the close community and they like the people,” Sue Stowell, Healthy Habits and Bruins Events Coordinator added. “And we like the boys, that’s why we put the boys out there as often as we can.”

15 years of the Austin Bruins have seen players come and go, records set and broken, but the one constant is the love of the game.

“Make a good playoff push so that’s kind of been the main focus,” player Alex Laurenza said. “And setting those, hitting those milestones along the way are a big part of it.”

This winter, Laurenza broke the club’s single-season record for points with 82, while teammate Luc Malkhassian’s 51 assists are also a single-season record. Additionally, head coach Steve Howard reached 250+ wins.

Setting these marks demonstrates the championship level the Bruins aspire to, it has resulted in championship-caliber players like Nico Sturm, who became a Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

“I got to coach against Nico because I was in Waterloo when he was in Tri-City when they won (the USHL Clark Cup),” Coach Howard noted. “So, I know who Nico Sturm is pretty well.”

From Robertson Cup runs to Pink Rink nights, the Bruins have thrived off the adrenaline of a passionate city.

“We know that the boys see us when we’re out of town,” Angel Sower added. “We’re loud and proud is what we say. We have a train horn, we have our cowbells, we have a flag that we fly at the games. So, the boys know when they see that, we’re in their corner.”

What better way to punctuate Year 15 than reaching the summit? Only time will tell.

“We want to obviously bring a Robertson Cup back here to Austin,” Coach Howard stated. “You know, we’ve been there three times, we haven’t done it yet. That’s why this team is hopefully the group to do it.”