Local Girls Wrestlers Take Top Spots in Lake City Invitational
(ABC 6 News) — High school girls wrestling highlights and recap from the Lake City Invitational.
106
- Adriana Kunz 1st place, Triton
- Addi Poncelet 3rd place, Pine Island
- Elsa Koepp 4th place, Mayo
112
- Laurel Rezac 5th place, Pine Island
118
- Sadie Willaert 3rd place, Mayo
- Bailey Anderson 5th place, Stewartville
124
- Caroline Sems 2nd place, Pine Island
- Madison Krause 4th place, Pine Island
- Violet Ettore 5th place, Mayo
130
- Lauren Elsmore 1st place, Pine Island
- Emmalyn Carisch 3rd place, Mayo
- Mallory Mohlke 4th place, Pine Island
- Emily Nelson 5th place, Stewartville
136
- Madilyn Grabau 2nd place, Pine Island
- Katelyn Vermilya 3rd place, St. Charles
- Abigail Carisch 4th place, Mayo
148
- Hattie Mathre 1st place, Bryon
- Madysen Hundt 4th place, St. Charles
155
- Brooke Golish 2nd place, Byron
170
- Taya Viker 2nd place, Mayo
- Kadie Augenstein 4th place, Byron
- Kelly Piens 5th place, Stewartville
190
- Olivia Martinez 1st place, Mayo
- Sydney Despins 3rd place, Pine Island
235
- Madi Hamilton 2nd place, Byron
- Miya Ebling 3rd place, Pine Island
- Taylynn Parker 4th place, Mayo