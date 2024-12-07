Local Girls Wrestlers Take Top Spots in Lake City Invitational

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — High school girls wrestling highlights and recap from the Lake City Invitational.

106

  • Adriana Kunz 1st place, Triton
  • Addi Poncelet 3rd place, Pine Island
  • Elsa Koepp 4th place, Mayo

112

  • Laurel Rezac 5th place, Pine Island

118

  • Sadie Willaert 3rd place, Mayo
  • Bailey Anderson 5th place, Stewartville

124

  • Caroline Sems 2nd place, Pine Island
  • Madison Krause 4th place, Pine Island
  • Violet Ettore 5th place, Mayo

130

  • Lauren Elsmore 1st place, Pine Island
  • Emmalyn Carisch 3rd place, Mayo
  • Mallory Mohlke 4th place, Pine Island
  • Emily Nelson 5th place, Stewartville

136

  • Madilyn Grabau 2nd place, Pine Island
  • Katelyn Vermilya 3rd place, St. Charles
  • Abigail Carisch 4th place, Mayo

148

  • Hattie Mathre 1st place, Bryon
  • Madysen Hundt 4th place, St. Charles

155

  • Brooke Golish 2nd place, Byron

170

  • Taya Viker 2nd place, Mayo
  •  Kadie Augenstein 4th place, Byron
  • Kelly Piens 5th place, Stewartville

190

  • Olivia Martinez 1st place, Mayo
  • Sydney Despins 3rd place, Pine Island

235

  • Madi Hamilton 2nd place, Byron
  • Miya Ebling 3rd place, Pine Island
  • Taylynn Parker 4th place, Mayo