Local Athletes Recognized at Rochester Sports Banquet

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Recap of the 2025 Rochester Sports Banquet, with guest speaker John Randle.

Award Winners

  • Female Post High School Athlete of the Year- Natalie Bremer (Minnesota State Mankato Girls Basketball)
  • Male Post High School Athlete of the Year- Jack Studer (UW- La Crosse Football)
  • Lifetime Achievement Award- Brad Johnson
  • Coach of the Year- Kyle Riggott (John Marshall Football)
  • Female Athlete of the Year- Elizabeth Gadient (Goodhue Girls Basketball/Volleyball)
  • Male Athlete of the Year- Shaun Wysocki (Century Basketball/ Track & Field)
  • Adaptive Athlete of the Year- Braxton Small ( Rochester Raiders Soccer/ Softball/ Floor Hockey)
  • Female Team of the Year- Mayo Girls Tennis
  • Male Team of the Year- St. Charles Boys Track & Field