Local Athletes Recognized at Rochester Sports Banquet
(ABC 6 News) — Recap of the 2025 Rochester Sports Banquet, with guest speaker John Randle.
Award Winners
- Female Post High School Athlete of the Year- Natalie Bremer (Minnesota State Mankato Girls Basketball)
- Male Post High School Athlete of the Year- Jack Studer (UW- La Crosse Football)
- Lifetime Achievement Award- Brad Johnson
- Coach of the Year- Kyle Riggott (John Marshall Football)
- Female Athlete of the Year- Elizabeth Gadient (Goodhue Girls Basketball/Volleyball)
- Male Athlete of the Year- Shaun Wysocki (Century Basketball/ Track & Field)
- Adaptive Athlete of the Year- Braxton Small ( Rochester Raiders Soccer/ Softball/ Floor Hockey)
- Female Team of the Year- Mayo Girls Tennis
- Male Team of the Year- St. Charles Boys Track & Field