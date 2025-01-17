Lake Mills are Top Dogs in Quadrangular

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — High school boys wrestling highlights from the Lake Mills Quadrangular in Iowa.

Final Results for All Teams

Lake Mills Bulldogs

  • Win over Eagle Grove, 57-19
  • Win over Osage, 37-35
  • Win over Rockford, 78-0

Osage Green Devils

  • Win over Rockford, 78-0
  • Loss to Lake Mills, 37-35
  • Win over Eagle Grove, 71-6

Rockford Warriors

  • Loss to Osage, 78-0
  • Loss to Lake Mills, 78-0
  • Loss to Eagle Grove, 54-12

Eagle Grove

  • Loss to Lake Mills, 57-19
  • Loss to Osage, 71-6
  • Win over Rockford, 78-0