Lake Mills are Top Dogs in Quadrangular
(ABC 6 News) — High school boys wrestling highlights from the Lake Mills Quadrangular in Iowa.
Final Results for All Teams
Lake Mills Bulldogs
- Win over Eagle Grove, 57-19
- Win over Osage, 37-35
- Win over Rockford, 78-0
Osage Green Devils
- Win over Rockford, 78-0
- Loss to Lake Mills, 37-35
- Win over Eagle Grove, 71-6
Rockford Warriors
- Loss to Osage, 78-0
- Loss to Lake Mills, 78-0
- Loss to Eagle Grove, 54-12
Eagle Grove
- Loss to Lake Mills, 57-19
- Loss to Osage, 71-6
- Win over Rockford, 78-0