Komet Caisen Thome Commits to South Dakota

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — After a strong senior campaign with the Kasson-Mantorville Komets, Caisen Thome will continue to play football at the Division I level, joining the University of South Dakota.

Thome originally signed with Iowa Western, but switched to follow in his father’s footsteps as a coyote. Caisen was featured as a Prep Athelte of the Week this past football season, you can watch his story here.