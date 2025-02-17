Kasson-Mantorville and Albert Lea Continue Tradition of Success
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — All three teams who were crowned section champions a year ago, repeated on Saturday. The Komets were on top of Class AA in the section for the fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile in AAA the Albert Lea Tigers defended their title. Continuing the tradition of success for both squads as they now set their sights on state titles.