Jeremy Martin’s Final Ride at Spring Creek is the Cherry on Top

(ABC6 News) — The Spring Creek National motocross race is always special to the Martin family. After buying the track back in 1998 they have helped host some of the best motocross riders in the world in Millville for as long as they can remember.

This time around, the race will be extra special. Jeremy Martin, will retire after a few more laps around his hometown track. Growing up just footsteps from the dirt, and hoping on a bike at four years old, he and his older brother Alex both enjoyed professional dirt bike racing careers.

After a few more laps up and down Mt. Martin, Jeremy is not looking at this to be a “final ride”, just a storybook ending to a great career he feels grateful to have had up until this point.

After racing he plans to stick with the family business and stick around and help out with the facility and potentially expand to host other events outside of the motorsports space.