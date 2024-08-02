Iowa All District Softball Teams Announced

By KAALTV

All District Softball Teams

(ABC 6 News) — The All District Teams have been announced for Iowa Softball and many local athletes were recognized.

Class 1A Central District

Newman Catholic

  • Sami Kruckenberg
  • Liz Kruckenberg
  • Jayce Weiner

Saint Ansgar

  • Lia Halfman
  • Josie Juhl
  • Makenna Norby

Riceville

  • Kylie Dvorak

Class 2A

Central Springs

  • Sharli Fessler
  • Azaria McDonough

Osage

  • Olivia Chapman
  • Erica Gast

Class 3A

Clear Lake

  • Taylor Schwenn
  • Jezzie Thompson

Forest City

  • Emma Anderson
  • Colette Loges

Class 4A

Mason City

  • Adyson Evans