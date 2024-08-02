Iowa All District Softball Teams Announced
(ABC 6 News) — The All District Teams have been announced for Iowa Softball and many local athletes were recognized.
Class 1A Central District
Newman Catholic
- Sami Kruckenberg
- Liz Kruckenberg
- Jayce Weiner
Saint Ansgar
- Lia Halfman
- Josie Juhl
- Makenna Norby
Riceville
- Kylie Dvorak
Class 2A
Central Springs
- Sharli Fessler
- Azaria McDonough
Osage
- Olivia Chapman
- Erica Gast
Class 3A
Clear Lake
- Taylor Schwenn
- Jezzie Thompson
Forest City
- Emma Anderson
- Colette Loges
Class 4A
Mason City
- Adyson Evans