Ida Huber Named Jori Jones Award Finalist

(ABC 6 News) — After the list for the Jori Jones Award was cut down to just five. Dodge County’s Ida Huber is still on the list. She leads all of Minnesota in shutouts, save percentage, and goals against average.

Another local goaltender was on the list when it consisted of ten. Albert Lea’s Jada Moyer was not selected as a finalist. The award winner will be named on Sunday.